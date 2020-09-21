Sharon Playhouse Announces New Socially Distanced Patio Cabaret Dinner Series

Live Entertainment continues in Sharon, Connecticut.

For most theatre lovers across the nation, the prospect of seeing live entertainment in the near future seemed uncertain.

The Sharon Playhouse in Sharon CT made sure they were their community was filled with hope and entertainment during these times by bringing back a favorite pastime. All summer long the Playhouse has reinvented themselves from having 350 indoor seats to a Safe Distance Drive-In Theater with spaces for 52 cars, providing Live Concerts and films. As with the Drive-In shows, all performances are in compliance with all federal and local health procedures...including social distancing and mask requirements.

This summer brought The American Sweethearts and their USO Show on the fourth of July, The Jersey Tenors, a home grown Irving Berlin/Jerry Herman revue, a DIVAS do the Drive In concert and a concert version of a Broadway Bound musical "The Perfect Fit" written by 13 year old, Joshua Turchin.

The Sharon Playhouse, in it's continued mission to offer live entertainment throughout the Covid 19 summer will inaugurate a new Socially Distanced Patio Cabaret Dinner Series featuring concerts by the finest Broadway has to offer. Broadway comes to Sharon!

This past weekend the Playhouse welcomed Broadway and Sharon Playhouse alum Nicholas Ward with his show UPLIFT! When the Covid pandemic forced the Broadway closure, Nicholas was performing as Mufasa in The Lion King. Nicholas's other Broadway credits include: Frozen, In Transit, On the Town. Nicholas returned to Sharon to entertain and delight with songs from Broadway and Beyond! with musical director Rick Hip-Flores: Broadway In Transit, Fun Home, Bronx Tale, Groundhog Day, Beautiful, Rocky, and the Radio City Rocketteson this musical journey in his Solo Concert debut: UPLIFT! featuring the songs "The Impossible Dream" and "Old Man River.

Coming next to the Patio Dinner Cabaret will be Broadway's Haley Swindal direct from playing Matron Mama Morton in Broadway's Chicago. Haley will be putting her stamp on the songs of Liza Minnelli performing her hit 54 Below show SING HAPPY - THE SONGS OF Liza Minnelli on Friday, September 25. According to Broadwayworld "Sing Happy and Haley Swindal are reminiscent of a time when female stars took an hour or so of our lives and showed us what it was like to be fabulous, in a way that we could actually imagine ourselves up on that stage, being fabulous, too". Sing Happy is directed by award-winning Will Nunziata and with Broadway musical director Scott Cady on the piano. Haley astonishes and devastates with songs that include "Maybe This Time," "Teach Me Tonight," and "New York, New York.

On Friday, October 2, Wanda Houston brings THE WOMEN OF JAZZ - FROM Bessie Smith TO NINA SIMONE. One of Sharon's favorite "Divas", Wanda L. Houston brings her entertaining and moving one woman concert The Women Of Jazz: from Bessie Smith to Nina Simone to our Patio Stage with musical director Robert Kelly. Wanda has lived and performed professionally throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia., and has performed on Broadway stages, in films, recordings and television. Living on the East Coast, in New York and New England, has returned her to the roots of her career, and connected her with musicians who share her joy and belief in the power of music in the hearts of people who take the time to listen. Join them on this musical journey that celebrates these iconic women and features such standards as "St. Louis Blues" and "God Bless The Child." has worked in varying capacities with Michael Jackson, Barbara Streisand, John Tuturro, Eddie Izzard, Natalie Cole, Eartha Kitt, Patti LaBelle and Sam Harris.

As Artistic Director Alan M-L Wager says, "We are thrilled to offer our patrons just one more way to enjoy live entertainment with these three wonderful Broadway performers."

All Cabarets begin with dinner at 6:30pm and a show time of 8:00pm. Tickets are on sale now with a discount when you purchase all three.

To keep up to date as Playhouse plans come together, subscribe to the Sharon Playhouse on Facebook or Instagram.

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit 501c-3 theatre that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity actors, non-Equity actors, and dedicated community performers and volunteers.

For reservation/tickets: www.SharonPlayhouse.org or to make reservations and/or make a donation or call 860.364.7469 ext. 200.

