Sharon Playhouse Announces Cast for Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP

Sharon Playhouse has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, running September 26–October 5, 2025. Directed by Broadway’s Hunter Foster, the production will bring Christie’s legendary whodunit to Northwest Connecticut in a suspense-filled staging designed to keep audiences guessing until the final curtain.

The cast will feature Dana Domenick as Mollie Ralston, Reid Sinclair as Giles Ralston, Will Nash Broyles as Christopher Wren, Sandy York as Mrs. Boyle, Dick Terhune as Major Metcalf, Caroline Kinsolving as Miss Casewell, Ricky Oliver as Mr. Paravicini, and Christopher McLinden as Detective Sergeant Trotter. The creative team includes scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Kathleen DeAngelis, wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, lighting by Wheeler Moon, and sound design by Graham Stone. Kristine Schlachter and Cameron Fleck will serve as stage managers. Casting is by ARC, with Duncan Stewart, CSA as resident casting director for Sharon Playhouse.

Set in a snowbound English guesthouse, The Mousetrap follows newlyweds Mollie and Giles Ralston as they welcome a group of eclectic guests. When a detective arrives with the warning that a murderer may be in their midst, tension mounts, secrets are revealed, and suspicion falls on everyone. With Christie’s trademark wit and cunning, the play famously withholds its shocking resolution, preserved across generations by the tradition of audiences being asked not to reveal the ending.

Since its 1952 London premiere, The Mousetrap has become the longest continuously running play in history, recently celebrating its 30,000th performance in the West End in March 2025.

“This production promises all the chills, tension, and surprises that have made The Mousetrap an enduring worldwide phenomenon,” said Carl Andress, Artistic Director of Sharon Playhouse. “With Hunter Foster at the helm and this extraordinary cast, our audiences are in for an unforgettable theatrical event.”

Ticket Information

The Mousetrap will run September 26–October 5, 2025 at Sharon Playhouse. Tickets for this production, as well as for the Playhouse’s 2025 season events—including the benefit staged reading of Charles Busch’s Die, Mommie, Die! on September 12 and the fifth annual Writers Playground September 18–19—are available at SharonPlayhouse.org.