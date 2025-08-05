Second Adam Sandler Show Added at Mohegan Sun Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the success of Adam Sandler’s recently announced September 26th show, the superstar comedian is bringing even more laughter to Mohegan Sun Arena with a newly added performance on Thursday, September 25th, as a part of his nationwide You’re My Best Friend Comedy Tour. Both shows are scheduled for 7:30pm.

Tickets for Adam Sandler’s newly added Thursday, September 25th show go on sale Friday, August 8th via Ticketmaster and can be purchased at Mohegan Sun Box Office on Saturday, August 9th. Tickets for the originally announced Friday, September 26th performance are already on sale HERE. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as both shows are expected to sell quickly.

Adam Sandler needs no introduction, he has found enormous success as an actor, producer, musician, and writer. Audiences can see Sandler in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 streaming now on Netflix and the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, Jay Kelly this fall.