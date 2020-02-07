Sally Mayes Will Bring A Little NYC to CT with Concert at The MAC

The MAC (Milford Arts Council) and Pantochino Productions announce a very special Nite Spot Night event on March 7th at 8pm. The MAC, located at 40 Railroad Avenue South in downtown Milford CT, will be hosting Broadway's two time Tony nominated Sally Mayes.

Sally made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's Welcome To The Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers.

Best known for her role in She Loves Me, The New York Times calls Sally 'incandescent, deliciously saucy.' People Magazine describes her as 'the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune.'

Sally Mayes received a Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nomination for her role in She Loves Me. She drew raves as Mae West in the National Tour of Dirty Blonde and also appeared in the Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias.

Sally also starred in several Off-Broadway productions including Closer Than Ever (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Das Barbeci, and Pete N' Keely (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), among others.

Sally's nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast to coast, she has been nominated for twelve Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Awards, and has won two Back Stage BISTRO awards for excellence in cabaret and recording.

The Nite Spot Night series at the MAC offers an eclectic collection of unique musical performances by the hottest stars of New York City's cabaret scene. Right on the Metro North train line in a repurposed train station in the heart of downtown Milford CT, this cabaret style listening room has been called "the sweetest little venue along the Connecticut shoreline."

All Nite Spot Nights are BYOEEE - Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks are also available in the Speakeasy Lounge. Enjoy an evening of NYC nightlife in CT.

Tickets & Info: TICKETS: http://milfordarts.org/music/night-spot-nights/ or call 203.878.6647





