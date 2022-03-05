Sacred Heart University Theatre to Host March Film Screenings

The SHU Community Theatre is set to present a month of film programming in March. The films being show include Benedetta, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Black Widow. Descriptions of the films, along with dates and times of the showings are listed below. The Sacred Heart University Community Theatre is located at 1420 Post Road, Fairfield. Ticket prices vary. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.

Benedetta: (2021, Unrated, 2h 11min) Suffering from disturbing visions, a 17th-century nun finds herself in a romantic love affair with another woman who assists her.

Dates shown: Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon: (2021, PG, 1h 47min) In the realm of a re-imagined Earth known as Kumandra, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. With the vocal talents of Kelly Marie Tran, Aqkwafina and Gemma Chan.

Dates shown: Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m.; Sunday, March 6 at 12 & 3 p.m.; Sunday, March 13 at 12 & 3 p.m.; Sunday, March 20 at 12 & 3 p.m.; Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m.; Sunday, March 27 at 12 & 3 p.m.

Black Widow: (2021, PG-13, 2h 14min) Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Scarlett Johansson stars.

Dates shown: Saturday, March 5 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, March 26 at 4 p.m.

About the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

First opened as a vaudeville house in 1920, the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre is a 400-seat cinema and performance space located at 1420 Post Road at the bustling corner of Unquowa and Post roads in Fairfield. In May 2019, Sacred Heart University and Kleban Properties partnered to renovate and reopen the long-shuttered theatre as a contemporary arts and education venue and nonprofit. The SHU Community Theatre is home to a unique blend of film, live concerts and performances, lectures, youth programs and academic endeavors. For tickets and more information, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.

