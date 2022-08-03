Sacred Heart University Hires New Choral Director

Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students.

In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and ensembles at SHU.



Georgieva earned her doctoral degree in conducting at the Eastman School of Music, her master's degree in conducting at Northwestern University and her bachelor's degree in conducting at the National Academy of Music in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Georgieva taught conducting at the Berklee College of Music in Boston for several years, while also serving parishes in the area as a music director. She will continue to teach remotely at Berklee.



She has led various ensembles, including the University of Rochester Chamber singers, the Cornell University Sage Chapel Choir in Ithaca, NY, the Hobart and William Smith Colleges chorus in Geneva, NY, and the Greece, New York Orchestra.



"While there are many exciting aspects of this new endeavor, I am mostly looking forward to working with the students and sharing my love for choral singing with them," she said. "I am excited about the possibility of achieving national and international presence for our program."

