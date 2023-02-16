Ryan Sands Trio Joins The Jazz Series At The Milford Arts Council

The Milford Arts Council has announced the Ryan Sands Trio will be performing at the MAC on March 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

A native of Orange, CT, drummer Ryan Sands is an alum of the New England Conservatory and Manhattan School of Music. A "passionate, energetic drummer on the rise," Sands and his power trio recently recorded their debut album "Standing on the Edge of Tomorrow." Sands also currently holds the drum seat for the New York-based Jazz collective Altus, featuring David Adewumi, Neta Ranaan, Nathan Reising, and Isaac Levien. They released their debut EP, Riot Cycles, in July 2021.

Tickets for Ryan Sands Trio are available now, ranging from $43 - $63. The MAC is fully ADA accessible, but please don't hesitate to contact the box office for any specific arrangements. Concessions will be available to purchase in the Speakeasy in the MAC lobby before and during the performance. Outside food and drinks are not permitted.

To listen to Ryan Sands Trio debut album, you can listen to a preview on the MAC website or purchase the full album on Bandcamp. His music evokes a 1960s/70s nostalgia, reminiscent of the works of Mulatu Atstake and current groups like Hiatus Kaiyote and the Menahan Street Band. Sand's music is both modern, inspired, and filled with an emotional depth only found in those deeply dedicated to the craft. You can also read New Haven Independent's 2022 feature on Ryan Sands: https://www.newhavenindependent.org/article/ryan_sands.

The Ryan Sands Trio is part of the MAC's season-long Jazz Series. The final show of the season, Jeff Fuller & Friends will be performing at the MAC on April 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Fuller is an CT/NY bassist who has performed around the region, internationally, and with performers such as Dizzy Gillespie. You can save $10 by purchasing the MAC's Jazz Series Package and attend two amazing nights of jazz this spring! To find out more about these events, and more programming throughout the year, please sign up for the MAC's weekly email.

As the City of Milford's premier non-profit arts organization since 1972, Milford Arts Council supports and presents every discipline of the arts to audiences of all ages. The MAC has offered art and photo exhibits, theatre, music, lectures, classes, written word, dance, and other arts experiences for 50 years. The MAC's vision is to see creativity happening everywhere, making Milford a thriving destination community of arts and culture. Enlighten. Enrich. Entertain.

For further information on these events and more, please contact the MAC by phone at 203-878-6647, or email info@milfordarts.org.