Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ryan Sands Trio Joins The Jazz Series At The Milford Arts Council

You can save $10 by purchasing the MAC's Jazz Series Package and attend two amazing nights of jazz this spring!

Feb. 16, 2023  

Ryan Sands Trio Joins The Jazz Series At The Milford Arts Council

The Milford Arts Council has announced the Ryan Sands Trio will be performing at the MAC on March 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

A native of Orange, CT, drummer Ryan Sands is an alum of the New England Conservatory and Manhattan School of Music. A "passionate, energetic drummer on the rise," Sands and his power trio recently recorded their debut album "Standing on the Edge of Tomorrow." Sands also currently holds the drum seat for the New York-based Jazz collective Altus, featuring David Adewumi, Neta Ranaan, Nathan Reising, and Isaac Levien. They released their debut EP, Riot Cycles, in July 2021.

Tickets for Ryan Sands Trio are available now, ranging from $43 - $63. The MAC is fully ADA accessible, but please don't hesitate to contact the box office for any specific arrangements. Concessions will be available to purchase in the Speakeasy in the MAC lobby before and during the performance. Outside food and drinks are not permitted.

To listen to Ryan Sands Trio debut album, you can listen to a preview on the MAC website or purchase the full album on Bandcamp. His music evokes a 1960s/70s nostalgia, reminiscent of the works of Mulatu Atstake and current groups like Hiatus Kaiyote and the Menahan Street Band. Sand's music is both modern, inspired, and filled with an emotional depth only found in those deeply dedicated to the craft. You can also read New Haven Independent's 2022 feature on Ryan Sands: https://www.newhavenindependent.org/article/ryan_sands.

The Ryan Sands Trio is part of the MAC's season-long Jazz Series. The final show of the season, Jeff Fuller & Friends will be performing at the MAC on April 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Fuller is an CT/NY bassist who has performed around the region, internationally, and with performers such as Dizzy Gillespie. You can save $10 by purchasing the MAC's Jazz Series Package and attend two amazing nights of jazz this spring! To find out more about these events, and more programming throughout the year, please sign up for the MAC's weekly email.

As the City of Milford's premier non-profit arts organization since 1972, Milford Arts Council supports and presents every discipline of the arts to audiences of all ages. The MAC has offered art and photo exhibits, theatre, music, lectures, classes, written word, dance, and other arts experiences for 50 years. The MAC's vision is to see creativity happening everywhere, making Milford a thriving destination community of arts and culture. Enlighten. Enrich. Entertain.

For further information on these events and more, please contact the MAC by phone at 203-878-6647, or email info@milfordarts.org.



ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Photo
ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse
Live on stage from Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes comes a joyful, transformative theatrical event with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In All Things Equal – The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, audiences are taken on a journey over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes with the “notorious RBG”.
Ballard Institute Presents Puppetry, Ritual, And Performance In Turkey Forum With John Bel Photo
Ballard Institute Presents 'Puppetry, Ritual, And Performance In Turkey' Forum With John Bell
Join Ballard Institute Director John Bell in a discussion of his puppet performance, workshop, and exhibition projects at last fall’s Istanbul Biennial, in the first Ballard Institute 2023 Spring Puppet Forum: “Puppetry, Ritual, and Performance in Turkey: The Istanbul Biennial and Beyond” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Capital Classics Announces MACBETH As Centerpiece Of 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Fes Photo
Capital Classics Announces MACBETH As Centerpiece Of 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival
The three witches have seen the future and confirmed that Capital Classics Theatre Company will stage Macbeth for the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival on the beautiful outdoor grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, on July 13–30, 2023.
Warner Theatre Announces New Partnership With St. John Paul The Great Academy & The Nu Photo
Warner Theatre Announces New Partnership With St. John Paul The Great Academy & The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory
The Warner Theatre has announced an exciting new partnership with the St. John Paul the Great Academy Drama Club and The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory. The Drama Club will coordinate a full production of MOANA JR., with audition dates to be announced, and a performance in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in June.  

More Hot Stories For You


Ballard Institute Presents 'Puppetry, Ritual, And Performance In Turkey' Forum With John BellBallard Institute Presents 'Puppetry, Ritual, And Performance In Turkey' Forum With John Bell
February 16, 2023

Join Ballard Institute Director John Bell in a discussion of his puppet performance, workshop, and exhibition projects at last fall’s Istanbul Biennial, in the first Ballard Institute 2023 Spring Puppet Forum: “Puppetry, Ritual, and Performance in Turkey: The Istanbul Biennial and Beyond” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Capital Classics Announces MACBETH As Centerpiece Of 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare FestivalCapital Classics Announces MACBETH As Centerpiece Of 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival
February 16, 2023

The three witches have seen the future and confirmed that Capital Classics Theatre Company will stage Macbeth for the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival on the beautiful outdoor grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, on July 13–30, 2023.
Westport Country Playhouse to Present PETE'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE This MonthWestport Country Playhouse to Present PETE'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE This Month
February 15, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities will bring the popular children's book character, Pete the Cat, to its stage in the musical, “Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure,” on Sunday, February 26, at 1 and 4 p.m. Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, the show is based on the “Pete the Cat” series of books by Kimberly and James Dean.
Playwright Theresa Rebeck Will Direct Reading of MAURITUS at Westport Country PlayhousePlaywright Theresa Rebeck Will Direct Reading of MAURITUS at Westport Country Playhouse
February 15, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of Theresa Rebeck's thriller, “Mauritius,” on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., directed by the playwright herself. The play's title refers to the island of Mauritius, the origin of two extremely valuable, rare stamps that incite a conflict to gain their possession.
New Team Announced at The Ivoryton PlayhouseNew Team Announced at The Ivoryton Playhouse
February 15, 2023

With its continued commitment to excellence, the Ivoryton Playhouse, named “Best on the Shoreline” in 2022, welcomes husband and wife Ben Hope and Katie Barton to the Playhouse staff.
share