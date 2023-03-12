Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE 1980S at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Review: THE 1980S at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Decades in Concert

Mar. 12, 2023  

On Sunday, March 12th, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another phenomenal installment of the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's Decades in Music series, THE 1980S. Of the three so far, this one has been my favorite! THE 1980S is written by Phill Hill, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Kaye, and performed at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport CT. THE 1980S represents a trip through song, dance, and video clips of the decade I entered as a pre-schooler and left as a high school freshman. Consistently with the Decades in Music series, the usual stellar cast of Robert Peterpaul, Everton Ricketts, Mikayla Petrilla, and Saige Bryan provide first-rate performances that truly captivate the feel of the decade and radiate positive energy throughout the audience. The performers have excellent stage chemistry with each other, harmonize well, and truly look like they are having a great time up on stage, and when breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience!

Consistent with the Decades in Music series, THE 1980S songs and video clips are not in sequence from 1980 through 1989, but interspersed throughout the years. Some of the songs and parts of the songs are solos, some duets, some trios, and some quartets. As always, the right person sings the right parts of every song to create the greatest experience both for cast and audience. All four cast members make numerous costume changes throughout the show, sometimes reflecting 1980s styles and other times reflecting specific artists whose songs they are performing.

The video clips are sometimes during costume changes, and also interspersed throughout many of the songs. They include some still images, some news footage, television footage, movie footage, sports footage, and some old commercials, highlighted by a Wendy's "Where's the Beef?" commercial starring Clara Peller.

The opening number features all four cast members. It is "Back in Time," from Huey Lewis & the News, the song from the movie Back to the Future. Moving on, we hear upbeat songs originally by Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, the Clash, Stevie Nicks, Tears for Fears, Dead or Alive, Genesis, the Eurythmics, Tina Turner, Loverboy, Madonna, Bonnie Tyler, and Robert Palmer, not necessarily in that specific order.

The show takes a somber turn when footage of the Challenger exploding is shown. The footage is followed up by moving performances of ballads, such as "Brothers in Arms" by Dire Straits, "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins," and "True Colors," by Cyndi Lauper.

Following a Donna Summer number, the first act ends with a medley of rocking songs by female artists including the Gogos, Blondie, and two songs each by Joan Jett and Pat Benatar.

Everybody cuts "Footloose," as that Kenny Loggins song opens act two. Other numbers include songs originally by the Buggles, Run D.M.C. w/Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Roxette, another Dire Straits song, another Bruce Springsteen song, another Cyndi Lauper song, another Pat Benatar song, two more Madonna songs, two Prince songs, Neil Diamond, Poison, U2, A-ha, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, Queen w/David Bowie, the Pointer Sisters, Tom Petty, the Bangles, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and the Weather Girls, not in that specific order. The show ends with Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," a favorite of many.

There may have been more songs than what I listed, but those are what come to mind, after having seen this spectacular production!

I highly recommend THE 1980S which is scheduled to continue to run through Saturday, April 8, 2023. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.




Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn Photo
Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn
On Saturday, March 11, 2023, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of my favorite annual theater traditions in seeing AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn in Ridgefield, CT.  This annual event is a new series each year of original one act plays, mostly in the comedy genre, and always done extremely well by a very talented cast.  Seven total one acts were performed this year, with no intermission.  The prop and scene changes, during the blackouts, between each one act were smooth and efficient.  This was a packed house in an intimate setting.  The cast enters and exits through the center aisle of the audience.  The walls of stage left and stage right are visible to the audience.  Every audience member seemed to be highly entertained.
Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13 Photo
Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present Come Back to Sorrento in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm. Conducted by Maurice Steinberg, featuring Italian composers, melodies and more with vocal selections.   The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since.
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell Photo
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell
The national tour of the much-lauded Hadestown is playing at the Bushnell in Hartford through March 12, and this production is nothing short of stunning.
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Childrens Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manches Photo
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester
AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!

From This Author - Sean Fallon


Review: THE 1980S at Downtown Cabaret TheatreReview: THE 1980S at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
March 12, 2023

On Sunday, March 12th, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another phenomenal installment of the Downtown Cabaret Theatre’s Decades in Music series, THE 1980S.  Of the three so far, this one has been my favorite!  THE 1980S is written by Phill Hill, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Kaye, and performed at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport CT.  THE 1980S represents a trip through song, dance, and video clips of the decade I entered as a pre-schooler and left as a high school freshman.  Consistently with the Decades in Music series, the usual stellar cast of Robert Peterpaul, Everton Ricketts, Mikayla Petrilla, and Saige Bryan provide first-rate performances that truly captivate the feel of the decade and radiate positive energy throughout the audience.  The performers have excellent stage chemistry with each other, harmonize well, and truly look like they are having a great time up on stage, and when breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience!
Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater BarnReview: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn
March 12, 2023

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of my favorite annual theater traditions in seeing AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn in Ridgefield, CT.  This annual event is a new series each year of original one act plays, mostly in the comedy genre, and always done extremely well by a very talented cast.  Seven total one acts were performed this year, with no intermission.  The prop and scene changes, during the blackouts, between each one act were smooth and efficient.  This was a packed house in an intimate setting.  The cast enters and exits through the center aisle of the audience.  The walls of stage left and stage right are visible to the audience.  Every audience member seemed to be highly entertained.
Review: DOUBT at Castle Craig PlayersReview: DOUBT at Castle Craig Players
March 5, 2023

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, I had the pleasure of seeing DOUBT, yet another first-rate performance by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT.  I had previously seen the movie in 2009, but I must say that this play, which originally pre-dates the movie, is far better, especially with this cast!  The play is written by John Patrick Shanley and brilliantly directed by Oliver Kochol who brings out the best in this stellar cast whose stage chemistry with each other is so strong that every interaction feels real!
Review: THE UGLY DUCKLING at Downtown Cabaret TheatreReview: THE UGLY DUCKLING at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
January 8, 2023

This comedic musical stage adaptation of a classic children’s story has been brilliantly written and directed by Andrea Pane, who also performs in it, showing that in addition to his already well established versatile first-rate acting, he is also phenomenally gifted as a playwright and as a director.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE at Fairfield Center StageReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE at Fairfield Center Stage
December 11, 2022

On Saturday, December 10, at 8:00 PM, I had the pleasure of seeing one of my absolute favorite annual shows, A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE, as put on by Fairfield Center Stage. This annual production is easily the show that I talk up the most frequently during the year, every year. I am also excited that it has returned to the Burr Mansion, where it originally was performed, and where I feel it fits the best! Fairfield Center Stage has successfully repeated the groundbreaking excellence that I experienced for the first time back on December 22 of 2018.  This is a show I have subsequently enjoyed every year since then!
share