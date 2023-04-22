Review: CABARET at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The production runs at Main Stage Theatre through May 21st, 2023.

On Friday, April 21st, I had the pleasure of seeing CABARET at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT. This highly thought provoking play has book by Joe Masteroff, and songs written by John Kander with lyrics by Frank Ebb. Even though it was written in 1966, it addresses concepts that are relevant in the modern day, like how we may be unaware of the serious injustices going on across the world, until they directly impact us or someone we know. It also shows how people who believe that politics is irrelevant to their own personal lives do not become immune to the consequences of the wrong people rising to power. Most importantly, it shows the lethal results of a society that rejects moral absolutes and lets the shifting sands of feelings and emotionally manipulative propaganda define its sense of reality, right, and wrong.

The entire cast is phenomenal, really bringing their respective characters to life, complete with convincing accents, yet remaining articulate even with their heavy accents. The stage chemistry is tight between the entire cast. They all seem to be enjoying their roles, radiating positive energy throughout the audience. The directing of Bradford Black and choreography of Olivia Rivera help bring this show to life!

It was nice seeing a live orchestra back at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre. They were elevated backstage. These incredibly talented musicians include Musical Director Mark Ceppetelli on Piano, Gary Ruggiero on reeds, Aaron Barkon on trombone, Michael Pontecorvo on trumpet, Rich Zurkowski on bass, and Roger Post and Nate Dobas on drums.

The show is set in Germany in the year 1929, crossing over into 1930. It opens at a club where Kit Kat dancers perform. Sean Davis steals the show as the Emcee of this club. These talented dancers at this club include Helga (Kelley Alejos), Lottie (Diana Deaver Fonicello), Fritzie (Carly Jurman), Lulu (Casie Pepe), Frenchie (Juliana Rivera), Schnitzie (Daniela Sawyer), Texas (Aleeki Shodrtridge), Rosie (Erin Walsh), Bobby (Alex Hartofelis), and Victor (Ryan Romero.)

The central protagonist is Clifford Bradshaw (Jojo DeVellis), an American writer who is over in Germany to teach English, while working on his own writing. Clifford encounters a smuggler named Ernst (Jagger Kugler.) Ernst helps Clifford acquire more money through some smuggling. Clifford's love interest becomes Sally Bowles (Kelsey Senteio.) Sally is a very promiscuous Kit Kat girl who ends up moving in with Clifford, and sharing a bed with him in a rather bizarre romantic relationship that does not seem to be exclusive, at least not on Sally's end. The relationship between Sally and Clifford gets closer when Sally tells Clifford that she is pregnant, and Clifford responds with enthusiasm to raise the baby with her, even though by Sally's open and rather nonchalant admission, she can not guarantee that the baby is Clifford's, openly and unapologetically offering the possibilities of other specific father candidates.

Another romance starts brewing in this show between an older couple Herr Schultz (Chris Hetherington) and Fraulein Schneider (Priscilla Squires.) Fraulein Kost (Emily Pisarra) pays rent to Fraulein Schneider, rent acquired by prostitution with sailors, something Schneider admonishes Kost for, until Schneider realizes that it enables Kost to pay the rent, in which case the admonishment is reduced to essentially not letting Schneider catch Kost bringing any sailors around. The next time Kost is caught by Schneider, however, Herr Schultz comes out of Schneider's bedroom, making Kost feel as if she no longer has to even remotely try to hide what she is doing. Herr Schultz comes to Schneider's aid, by claiming that he and Schneider had plans to get married. Soon after Kost leaves, Herr Schultz proposes to Schneider for real, planning for the wedding to take place only three weeks later.

As the story continues, a party in celebration of the Scneider-Schultz wedding to come reveals the Ernst is a Nazi, and Herr Schultz is Jewish. It is soon revealed that there are some more Nazis among the Kit Kat performers. Schneider is advised that it would be bad for her to be married to a Jewish person, especially if the Nazis win an election and rise to power. This starts placing apprehension into Schneider's thoughts, as to whether she wants to follow through with the wedding. Coming from an American perspective, then not seeing the potential danger, merely the beauty of the love he perceives that Schneider and Schultz share, Clifford encourages Schneider to follow through with the wedding.

Will Scneider take Clifford's advice and follow through with the wedding? Will Clifford want to flee Germany and return t America after learning more about the political landscape of Germany at the time? Will Clifford's own attitude more reflect that of the Nazis or will it be one of respect for the Jewish people? If Clifford expresses a desire to return to America, how will Sally react to this first man who she ever felt as if she truly loved? Will Clifford and Sally get married? Will they even stay together or at least raise the child together? Come to the show to find out!

For mature audiences, I highly recommend CABARET which is scheduled to continue to run at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT through May 21st, 2023. For times and tickets, please go to Click Here.




