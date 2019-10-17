Registration Is Open For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Youth Programs

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. Classes are available for young actors ages 4-6 and 7-12, and the next session begins as early as November 4th. Youth classes include "Creative Kids," "Advanced Young Actors: Perform a Play," "Young Actors Comedy & Improvisation," and "Young Actors: Theatre Technique." Playhouse on Park also offers Teen Theatre Experience.

CREATIVE KIDS (Ages 4-6): Welcome to the world of theatre! Children will explore their creativity through imaginative play and ensemble games. Exercises and games will focus on acting, storytelling, puppetry, music, and movement. Kindergarten prerequisite, but children ages 4 and older who have attended pre-k are welcome to register with approval. Helena Morris will instruct Monday sessions (4:30pm-5:30pm) and Elizabeth Simmons will instruct Saturday sessions (10am-11am). An 8-week fall session will begin as early as November 4. For pricing information and session dates, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

ADVANCED YOUNG ACTORS: PERFORM A PLAY (Ages 7-12): Join us for a full rehearsal and performance process, halfway through the session families are welcomed to an invited rehearsal to see their progress. Students will be challenged and grow their skills in this advanced option, where they make the play their own! This class is geared more towards the process of putting together a script and a performance utilizing the fundamentals of acting. Create, rehearse, and perform an original one act piece that culminates in an end of year performance. Students must have taken two sessions of Creative Kids or Young Actors classes to register. Elizabeth Simmons will instruct. Classes are Mondays from 5:30pm-6:30pm. For pricing information and session dates, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

YOUNG ACTORS COMEDY & IMPROVISATION (Ages 7-12): For students who love to clown around, tell jokes, and act out comedic characters! Learn to create, rehearse, and perform sketch comedy and improvisation games. Enhance creativity and imagination through characters and relationship. Sarah Kronisch will instruct. Classes are on Wednesdays from 4:30pm-5:30pm. An 8-week fall session begins on November 13. For pricing information and session dates, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

YOUNG ACTORS: THEATRE TECHNIQUE (Ages 7-12): This class is for students who want to learn acting skills as well as how to work together in an ensemble. Working with scenes and monologues as well as improvisation, students will build confidence in front of their peers and practice being truthful and engaging on stage. Elizabeth Simmons will instruct. An 8-week fall session begins on November 9. For pricing information and session dates, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

TEEN THEATRE EXPERIENCE (Ages 13-17): The Teen Theatre Experience is a volunteer program dedicated to young people who want to be involved in the operations and events of an award winning regional theatre. Teens will experience what it's like to make theatre at Playhouse on Park and receive volunteer hours. Teens will be invited to dress rehearsals of shows at Playhouse on Park, receive 6-9 volunteer hours each month, and engage in master classes, backstage tours, conversations with guest speakers, and meet and greets with professionals in career tracks connected to the arts. Dates and times vary. For more information and pricing, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is located at the beautiful 224 EcoSpace, 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. Here you will find plenty of off-street parking, beautiful waiting areas, and dedicated teaching studios. The 224 EcoSpace in conveniently located (.5 miles from The Mark Twain House), providing easy access from all areas of Greater Hartford and beyond: just 2.1 miles from Playhouse on Park; .3 miles from the I-84 W Sigourney St exit; 1 mile from I-84 E Sisson Ave. exit. The building is set back behind the parking lot and is purple in color! Parking is on the West Side. Enter through the East Side entrance.

To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Group's youth classes, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10.





