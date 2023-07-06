Register Today For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Summer Program TEEN COMPANY: LET'S PUT ON A SHOW (SHE KILLS MONSTERS)

Playhouse Theatre Academy (PTA)'s TEEN COMPANY: LET'S PUT ON A SHOW summer program (for ages 13-17) begins on July 24th in Simsbury, CT at Simsmore Square. In this three week session, students will immerse themselves in a professional rehearsal process for a production of SHE KILLS MONSTERS, which will be creatively staged at PTA's studio space at Simsmore Square! The program runs July 24th - August 11th from 8:30am-3:30pm M-F.

All students will go through an “audition” process the first day, but everyone will receive a role. Students will get to learn stagecraft, develop character building skills through creating their own character journals, and working together as an ensemble. Students will also have a chance to design and create their own costumes, makeup and help with prop and set design. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience what happens on and off stage to bring a performance to life! Final performances will be on Friday, August 11th & Saturday, August 12th at 6:30pm.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including pricing and registration form, please visit Click Here or call 860-523-5900 x16.