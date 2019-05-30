Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Kids On Stage!

There's still space for your young actor in for Playhouse Theatre Academy's Summer programming at The 224 EcoSpace, which is conveniently located at 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school created by Playhouse on Park offering recreational classes and pre-professional training for both children & adults.

Kids on Stage (grades K-5) is presented in two sessions, and each is now offering full day options of 9am-3:30pm, in addition to the half day sessions. Students may enroll in the morning session, 9am to 12 noon, or afternoon session, 12:30-3:30pm.

Kids on Stage! Dr. Seuss runs June 24-28 and focuses on storytelling through acting and creative play. Young actors will shine on stage and explore popular Dr. Seuss stories together as an ensemble. Students will create their own characters, play Rhyming Freeze Tag, and move and sing to songs like "Oh The Thinks You Can Think!" from SEUSSICAL.

Kids on Stage! Medieval Fantasy runs July 8-12 and explores popular stories in a "land far away" with students as an ensemble. Come explore the kingdom in a Forest Fantasy Walk and act out kings, queens, dragons, knights, and more in a special Royal Runway Walk. Songs may include "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from CINDERELLA and "Touch the Sky" from BRAVE. Both sessions focus on building basic acting skills and also adds in movement and music, along with craft projects to encourage self expression! Students will perform scenes in a culminating open class.

Tori Mooney's Playhouse on Park Theatre for Young Audience credits include GO, DOG. GO!, GOODNIGHT MOON, MAIN STREET KIDS CLUB, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, BUSYTOWN, FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY, 3 LITTLE PIGS, & PINKALICIOUS! She is also a regular Stop/Time performer, as well as Mama Ds! Tori is also the Front of House Manager at Playhouse on Park! In 2010, Tori started teaching at Hartford Children's Theatre, then was scooped up by Hartford Stage in 2013. She's taught all sorts of classes throughout the years including Mini Production, Storybook Theatre, and Musical Theatre Cabaret Jr. Tori has also been the Director, Musical Director, Choreographer, and Costumer (in other words...the whole shebang) for 101 DALMATIONS KIDS (2013), THE JUNGLE BOOK (2015), THE ARISTOCATS KIDS (2017), CINDERELLA KIDS (2018), and SEUSSICAL KIDS (2019). One of her big passions is teaching Summer Theatre Camp at Hartford Stage Summer Studio! She has been the Director of Children's Cast (ages 5-8) since 2011.

Sarah Kronisch is a dramatic arts educator, director, playwright, and actor. Sarah began acting in Connecticut community theaters when she was 5 years of age. Sarah attended The Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts followed by the University of Connecticut where she majored in theater and acting. After performing in regional theaters across Connecticut, Sarah moved to Los Angeles. She began working in the film and television industry- most notably on the Emmy award winning series, "Mad Men". She began teaching at The Playground Acting Conservatory in 2015. Sarah fell in love with teaching. Sarah accepted a full time position at Alta Vista School and moved north to San Francisco where she created her own comprehensive, multicultural, theater curriculum for elementary school aged students. Sarah built the school's first after school drama club which tripled in size in the 3 years she spent there. She directed "Shrek Jr," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," original adaptation of "Finding Nemo: A Makeshift Musical," original adaptation of "Toy Story", "The Lion King Jr," and "Charlotte's Web."

Sarah often writes original work for her students, and encourages them to create their own material. Sarah's original plays "Fair Enough", and "It Stays Between Us" were produced in San Francisco. Her latest work, "The Wide Open" was workshopped in Connecticut in April.

For registration forms, please visit our website www.playhouseonpark.org and navigate to the Education dropdown tab. Playhouse box office representatives can be reached at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





