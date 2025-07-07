Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Comes to the Warner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



America’s Top Psychic Medium, Matt Fraser, is bringing his extraordinary gift to Connecticut! The internationally renowned medium and star of the hit E! Entertainment television series will appear live at the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

From heartfelt connections to explosive spiritual insights, Fraser delivers a roller coaster of emotions—often turning skeptics into believers. His charismatic stage presence, coupled with an uncanny ability to channel specific names, dates, and intimate details, has earned him a reputation as one of the most dynamic psychic mediums today.

Audiences around the world have been moved by Fraser’s stunningly accurate readings and unforgettable live events. Now, local fans will have the rare opportunity to experience his one-of-a-kind show filled with healing messages, emotional revelations, and moments that defy explanation.

Seen on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Botched, The Real Housewives, and more, Fraser has also been featured in USA Today, People Magazine, and CBS Radio. He is a New York Times bestselling author of We Never Die and the most recent Don't Wait Till You're Dead: Spirits' Advice from the Afterlife published by Gallery, a division of Simon and Schuster.

Don’t miss Matt Fraser at the Warner Theatre—an evening of connection, comfort, and clarity awaits on Thursday, August 21st at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now and start at $47. A limited number of VIP packages are also available, including an exclusive meet & greet opportunity. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180 x1.