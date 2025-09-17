Playhouse on Park to Host Tag Sale Benefit September 21–22

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse on Park (West Hartford, CT) will host a special tag sale on Sunday, September 21, and Monday, September 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The benefit event will feature a variety of props, costumes, and other items that have appeared on the Playhouse stage. Proceeds will support the theatre, with payment accepted via Venmo, cash, or card.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. The theatre presents a wide range of thought-provoking and inspiring professional productions, as well as comedy nights, children’s theatre, and special events.

Playhouse on Park Tag Sale

Dates: Sunday, September 21 & Monday, September 22, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Location: Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford, CT 06119

Payment: Venmo, cash, or card

For more information on the 2025–26 Main Stage Series and other programming, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit PlayhouseOnPark.org.