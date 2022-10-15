Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program to Offer Daytime Field Trips

Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program is an opportunity to extend the classroom and experience live, professional theatre at Playhouse on Park. Educators are encouraged to book a field trip and bring their students to the theatre during the day for a matinee performance. Literature Alive performances are $7 per student.

2022-23 offerings include LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL, the story of Billie Holiday's final performance by Lanie Robertson (Grades 9-12, October 5-14, 2022), August Wilson's FENCES (Grades 9-12, November 9-18, 2022), A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS (Grades 3-8, December 13-23, 2022), and the World Premiere of DANDELION (Grades Pre-K - 3, April 25 - May 12, 2023). For show descriptions, available times, and more info, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

As part of the field trip experience, the following will be provided: a study guide to prepare students for the production; a professional from Playhouse on Park will travel to your school and lead a workshop for students, teaching them about elements of the production; a post-show Q&A with the cast.

Playhouse on Park is also thrilled to present their first ever touring production, POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL. They are taking this show on the road and bringing it to schools! It's recommended for grades K-5, and field trips can be booked Monday through Friday, March 6-31, 2023.

About Playhouse Theatre Academy:

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

To book your field trip at Playhouse on Park, or to book POLKADOTS at your school, email education@playhousetheatregroup.org or call 860-523-5900 x16. To learn more about these offerings, visit www.playhousetheatreacademy.org