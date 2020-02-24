Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces Summer 2020 Youth Programs

Registration is NOW open for summer 2020 youth programs. Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school offering recreational classes and pre-professional training. Sign up before all slots are filled!

KIDS ON STAGE (Grades K-5): Students may attend half-day or full-day. Session 1 - Pirates and Mermaids: July 6-10 Session 2 - Mystery Detectives: July 27-31 Location: The 224 Ecospace in Hartford, CT Children will be introduced to theatre through creative play. A story and craft are often included. This summer we will be creating and rehearsing performances around "Pirates and Mermaids" and "Mystery Detectives." Students will get to create their own stories and characters! On the final day, students present scenes for their family and friends. Early registration discount is available for those who register prior to May 1. For more info on pricing and registration, visit www.playhouseonpark.org or call 860-523-5900 x10.

YOUNG ACTOR MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM: PETER PAN (Grades 3-8): Full-day program. Dates: July 13-24 Location: Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT Join us for a full day program of classes, rehearsals, and master classes with visiting Broadway artists. The program culminates in a final showcase where all students are featured as singers, actors, and dancers in a new adaptation of Peter Pan. Early registration discount is available for those who register prior to May 1. For more info on pricing and registration, visit www.playhouseonpark.org or call 860-523-5900 x10.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information on pricing, dates, and registration forms, visit the Education tab our website at www.playhouseonpark.org. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Elizabeth Simmons, Director of Education at 860-523-5900 x16 or ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

The 224 EcoSpace - 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. Here you will find plenty of off-street parking, beautiful waiting areas, and dedicated teaching studios. The 224 EcoSpace is located .5 miles from The Mark Twain House, providing easy access from all areas of Greater Hartford and beyond: just 2.1 miles from Playhouse on Park; .3 miles from the I-84 W Sigourney St exit; 1 mile from I-84 E Sisson Ave. exit. The building is set back behind the parking lot and is purple in color! Parking is on the West Side. Enter through the East Side entrance.





