Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces Online Summer Programs

Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering Online Summer programs for grades K-5 and 3-8. Programs include KIDS ON STAGE and YOUNG ACTORS MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM. Classes will be taught via Zoom, and they begin as early as July 6. Sign up now before all slots are filled!

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions, and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

KIDS ON STAGE - ONLINE (Grades K-5): Children will be introduced to theatre through creative play. A story and craft are often included. This summer, we will be creating and rehearsing performances around "Pirates and Mermaids" and "Mystery Detectives." Session 1 (Pirates and Mermaids) runs from July 6-10. You may attend the Morning (9am-12pm) or Afternoon Class (13:30pm-3:30pm). Session 2 (Mystery Detectives) runs from July 27-31, and the same Morning/Afternoon Class times are available. For pricing info/registration form, visit their website: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/education_SummerPrograms.html.

YOUNG ACTOR MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM - PETER PAN ONLINE (Grades 3-8): Join us this summer for a full program of classes, rehearsals, and master classes with visiting Broadway artists. The program culminates in a final showcase online where all students are featured as singers, actors, and dancers in a new adaptation of Peter Pan online. This program runs from July 13-24 (M-F) from 9am-12:30pm. For pricing info/registration form, visit their website: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/education_SummerPrograms.html

