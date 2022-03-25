Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in April

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 8pm. Mark Scalia and Carolyn Plummer are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $17.50, all seats reserved. Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly encouraged.

Mark Scalia has been a comedy favorite with audiences for over 30 years. From comedy clubs to Comedy Central, cable programs to hosting live events, he has entertained tens of thousands of people across the US and Canada. His material is funny, insightful and personable. He is able to craft his sets to include all ages. Mark has performed in many comedy festivals including Boston, Seattle, and New Orleans. He is the proud founder and host of the Salem Comedy & Spirits Festival, an annual event that brings a variety of talented comedians from across the US to historic Salem, MA.

Carolyn Plummer has worked all over New England and beyond, from small towns to large cities. She makes the average seem hilarious and larger than life. Carolyn leaves audiences hysterically shaking heads in agreement with her assessment that the world is indeed a very funny place.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for all 2022 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.