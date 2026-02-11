Playhouse On Park Launches Biggest Fundraiser Of The Year, Encore! On Tap

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playhouse on Park is gearing up for the hottest fundraiser of the year - named one of the top three Best of Hartford Charity Events - ENCORE! Tickets, sponsorships, and advertisements now on sale.

Encore! On Tap takes place June 13th, 2026 from 6 pm-midnight at New Park Brewing in West Hartford, CT. It invites guests to meet in the (beer) garden to celebrate all things Playhouse, including what's up next and what's in store for the future, all while raising money to support the organization's mission of bringing professional theatre to the stage and transformative arts education to children, youth, and schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy. The evening includes: two hours of open bar & hors d'oeuvres, dinner by DORO Catering & Events, silent & live auctions, dancing, late night snacks, and world-class performances that define Playhouse on Park!

Tickets for ENCORE! On Tap are now on sale. Through May 1st, guests receive Early Bird pricing: Under 40*: $175, Patron: $275, Benefactor**: $375, Patron Table (8): $2200, Benefactor** Table (8): $3,000.

Pricing after May 1st: Under 40*: $200, Patron: $300, Benefactor**: $400, Patron Table (8): $2200, Benefactor** Table (8): $3,000.

*There are a limited number of Under 40 tickets. Under 40 tickets have been generously sponsored by HAS Insurance.

**Benefactor tickets include access to a VIP reception beginning at 5pm in the barrel room at New Park Brewing.

In addition to filling seats, we're inviting businesses and individuals to sponsor or underwrite the event, or donate items and services for our online, silent, and live auctions. When you donate an auction item, Playhouse on Park will provide you with a tax receipt for your contribution and your business will be acknowledged on the online auction platform, the Playhouse on Park website, digital and print program books, and on-site at New Park Brewing.

For more information on sponsorships, advertisements, and the Silent Auction, contact Emma Cook, Development Manager, at ECook@playhousetheatregroup.org or call 860-523-5900 x15. To purchase tickets, visit https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/Encore.html.