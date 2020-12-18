Playhouse On Park Is Collecting Stamps For Operation Care Package

Playhouse on Park is participating in Operation Care Package's "Stamp'n for the Troops" initiative. This organization strives to ensure that no Hero serving our Nation goes without mail this holiday season.

Playhouse on Park is collecting stamps throughout the run of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, streaming online thru January 3, 2021. Here's how you can help: Drop off or mail stamps to Playhouse on Park at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119. No quantity is too small. All stamps will be mailed to Operation Care Package.

ALL IS CALM is a remarkable true story from the Western Front. This production relives an astounding moment in history; in a silence amid the combat, a soldier steps into no man's land singing "Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie between the Allied troops and German soldiers. They lay down their arms to celebrate the holiday, share food and drink, play soccer, and sing carols. This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts of World War I soldiers with patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols. To learn more about ALL IS CALM, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.