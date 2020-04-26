Playhouse On Park Hosts Online Events During COVID-19

Playhouse on Park is creating online theatrical events and activities for you to enjoy from home during this uncertain time. Online programming includes dance, open mics, behind the scenes secrets from an Artistic Director, Casting Director, and more!

Dance with Darlene: Playhouse on Park's Co-Founder/Co-Artistic Director, Darlene Zoller, is teaching dance and exercise classes daily on Facebook Live. "Like" Playhouse on Park Theatre on Facebook, and tune in at 12pm every day to get moving!

Shoot the Sh*t with Sean: Join Sean Harris, Playhouse on Park's Co-Founder/Co-Artistic Director, for a weekly chat via Facebook Live. Hang out, ask questions, and learn more about the role of an Artistic Director and Casting Director. Sean will be live every Saturday at 11am.

Virtual Open Mic: Playhouse on Park has had some pretty incredible open mic nights over the years, and the talent has always been mind-blowing. Now, you can enjoy Open Mic Night from the comfort of your own home! Subscribe to Playhouse on Park's Open Mic YouTube channel to stay updated as new videos are posted: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQR3vmXVf1835fAg_w2iAew/videos.

Where Are They Now?: A weekly series of video interviews, hosted by Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller. They chat with cast members from favorite Playhouse on Park productions. Additionally, Playwrights on Park Curator Sasha Brätt interviews playwrights from past readings. Find out what everyone is up to, what they are working on, where they are working, what's happened with the plays, and enjoy their casual conversations. Check out and subscribe to Playhouse on Park's "Where Are They Now?" YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfCj9yloFEAXbOqet0BRM9w/videos.

For more information on Playhouse on Park's online events, visit the Plan Your Visit page on www.PlayhouseOnPark.com, or click here: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/Season11_20192020/VirtualEvents.html. More events and educational programs are coming soon, so make sure to check back! "Like" Playhouse on Park's Facebook page to watch daily/weekly live programming: https://www.facebook.com/PlayhouseOnParkTheatre/. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





