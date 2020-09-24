Playhouse On Park Brings Drive-In Screening Of KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE To Edmond Town Hall

This solo play portrays Kennedy during his short, electrifying campaign for President of the United States.

On Thursday, October 1 (rain date: Oct. 4), Playhouse on Park is bringing the filmed play KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE to Edmond Town Hall for The Ingersoll Auto Pop-Up Drive-In. The film will start at 7:30pm (gates open at 7pm). $20 per car. Edmond Town Hall is located at 45 Main St. Newtown, CT 06470.

This is a film of the play KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE. This play was originally scheduled to be produced by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. live at Playhouse on Park. As a result of guidelines put forth by both Governor Ned Lamont and Actors Equity Association the play could not be produced in front of a live audience nor could it be filmed in CT. The play was filmed for Playhouse on Park audiences at the Theatre of St Clements in NYC. This is the same place it had its world premiere in 2018.

This solo play portrays Kennedy during his short, electrifying campaign for President of the United States. Told from Kennedy's perspective, the play follows Bobby from his announcement to enter the race on March 16, 1968, to his last speech on June 4 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. You will see Kennedy's most famous and impactful speeches, his private apprehensions, and well as the more personal events during those four exhilarating months of his ill-fated campaign.

Masks must be worn when not in your car. Space is limited to 42 cars. You may bring chairs and sit outside of your car but only to the left of your car. Concession treats (popcorn, water, candy, soda & water) are available to order through your phone once you are in the lot (scan the QR code provided to you at the parking lot entrance). All concessions will be delivered to your car by our staff.

Order tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. 06119. Please note Playhouse on Park's abbreviated hours due to Covid-19: 10am -2pm Mon-Fri or by appointment.

