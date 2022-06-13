Photos: First Look at SWEENEY TODD at Madison Lyric Stage

Madison Lyric Stage is now presenting Stephen Sondheim's musical thriller Sweeney Todd, June 9-19, inside their brand-new deluxe tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House.

Check out photos from the production below!

With music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a dark, yet often humorous, musical extravaganza. Sweeney Todd, whose real name is Benjamin Barker, uses his new alias to resume work in his barber shop above Mrs. Lovett's struggling pie shop after being wrongfully sentenced to life imprisonment. After swearing vengeance against the judge that tore his family apart, Todd and Lovett plot a unique plan that leads them down a dangerous, thrilling path, with deadly consequences.

Sweeney Todd was Stephen Sondheim's tenth Broadway production. It is generally considered his masterpiece, a melodic and theatrically bold work that has been produced in theaters large and small and numerous opera houses. The original 1979 Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It features such well-known songs as Not While I'm Around, Pretty Women and Johanna.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329. The Deacon John Grave House is located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.