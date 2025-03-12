Photos: Castle Craig Players Celebrate John Denver With ALMOST HEAVEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Castle Craig Players continue their 2025 Season with ALMOST HEAVEN: Songs of John Denver, a heartwarming tribute to one of the most beloved folk music icons of all time, running through March 16 at the group's intimate Meriden venue. See photos from the production.

ALMOST HEAVEN is the hit musical that is breaking box office records from coast-to-coast by reinventing and reinvigorating the music you thought you knew... like you've never heard before! Combining Denver's songs with excerpts from his autobiography and actual fan-letters, twenty-nine of Denver's hits - including "Rocky Mountain High," "Sunshine on My Shoulders," "Annie's Song," "Leaving on a Jet Plane," and more - are rediscovered by a versatile six-person cast, weaving a uniquely theatrical narrative.

Ian Galligan, one of CCP's resident directors, takes the reigns on this rarely produced piece.

"The first concert I ever attended was John Denver," Galligan said. "Granted, I was five years old and sitting on my father's lap. I grew up on his music, thanks to my parents, and it became such an enormous part of my life. I'm thrilled to bring the songs that are beloved by so many to life in this unique and intimate musical."

Based on an original concept by Harold Thau (Denver's longtime friend and manager), the show features songs by John Denver and others, brilliantly orchestrated and arranged by Jeff Waxman.

The cast of six features Mason Andrew, Timothy Barton, Bret Bisaillon, Kaite Corda, Em Kramm and Sheri Sanders.

Mark Sokolson joins Galligan as Music Director. Rounding out the creative team is Jennifer Del Sole (Assistant Director), Hilary Lang (Lighting Design), Larry Klein (Scenic Design) and Bret Olson (Stage Manager).

ALMOST HEAVEN: Songs of John Denver runs through March 16 only at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden. Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

Comments