Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Opens CONSTELLATIONS This Friday

On February 21st, TheatreWorks New Milford will open Nick Payne's two-character love story, Constellations. This seemingly simple boy- meets-girl tale is spun into what seems like an infinite loop of "might-have-been" alternatives which will bedazzle the audience in more ways than one. Note: Due to adult situations and language, it is not recommended for children.

The production runs Fridays and Saturdays from February 21st through Saturday March 7, 2020. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday March 1, Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.



On Thursday, February 20th, senior citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday February 27th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.) Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.





