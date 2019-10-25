Photo Flash: Hartford Stage Presents CRY IT OUT
Cry It Out, Molly Smith Metzler's ode to modern-day motherhood, brings the laughs while taking an honest look at the power of female friendship and the effect social class has on parenthood in America. Cry It Out runs Thursday, October 24, through Sunday, November 17. Hartford Stage Artistic Associate Rachel Alderman will direct.
The cast of Cry It Out includes Erin Gann, Caroline Kinsolving, Evelyn Spahr and Rachel Spencer-Hewitt.
Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson
Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Evelyn Spahr
Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Evelyn Spahr
Evelyn Spahr
Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Evelyn Spahr
Evelyn Spahr, Caroline Kinsolving
Evelyn Spahr, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Caroline Kinsolving