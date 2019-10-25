Photo Flash: Hartford Stage Presents CRY IT OUT

Article Pixel Oct. 25, 2019  

Cry It Out, Molly Smith Metzler's ode to modern-day motherhood, brings the laughs while taking an honest look at the power of female friendship and the effect social class has on parenthood in America. Cry It Out runs Thursday, October 24, through Sunday, November 17. Hartford Stage Artistic Associate Rachel Alderman will direct.

The cast of Cry It Out includes Erin Gann, Caroline Kinsolving, Evelyn Spahr and Rachel Spencer-Hewitt.



Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sue Dixon Named General Director Of Portland Opera
  • Portland Stage Presents The First Full Reading Of PERSEVERANCE
  • Marissa Wolf Makes Portland Center Stage Directing Debut With MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
  • Portland Opera's MADAMA BUTTERFLY Opens Friday