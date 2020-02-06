Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of I AM MY OWN WIFE Starring Mason Alexander Park

Mason Alexander Park stars as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, the singular performer in I Am My Own Wife at Long Wharf Theatre, and will embody over 30 characters over the course of each performance.

See photos below!

Performances began on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and will run through Sunday, March 1, 2020. Opening night is set for Wednesday, February 12, 7:30 PM on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre (222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT).

I Am My Own Wife is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about survival and identity under the cloak of World War II Germany. A tour de force performance, in the vein of Long Wharf Theatre favorites An Iliad and Satchmo at the Waldorf, I Am My Own Wife tells the inspiring true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf. As an openly transgender woman, she bravely survives both the Nazi and Communist regimes of East Germany with her unique mix of strength, savvy, and grace. This powerful and life-affirming masterpiece-in its first major revival in a decade-will leave you speechless.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You