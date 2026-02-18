Palace Theater to Host Marilyn Zavidow's KARMA KABARET in April 2026

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After three sold-out engagements at the Westport Country Playhouse Barn stage, Marilyn Zavidow comes to the Palace Theater's Poli Club on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., for an evening of laughter, insight, music, and meaning with Karma Kabaret, created and performed by Marilyn Zavidow.

Karma Kabaret is a bold and joyful celebration of a life fully lived. Drawing from more than 39 years of experience as a corporate communicator, stage and cabaret performer, songwriter, recording artist, social worker, stand-up comedy experimenter, yoga teacher, marathoner, traveler, and endlessly curious human, Zavidow weaves storytelling, music, and humor into a performance that invites audiences to laugh, think, discover, and feel.

It's part comedy, part concert, part soulful reflection—imagine Robin Williams meets Streisand meets TED Talks meets Einstein meets Buddha meets Broadway… meets Zavidow.

The performance features Chris Coogan on piano and John Mobilio on bass, with musical arrangements by Don Rebic.

Tickets are $35 and available on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seating. For tickets and information, visit palacetheaterct.org or call 203-346-2000.

About the Upstaged! Series

Part of the Palace Theater's Spotlight Series, UPstaged! is an eclectic collection of theatrical experiences presented in an intimate setting. Each performance centers on the art of storytelling, inviting audiences to engage, connect, and explore.