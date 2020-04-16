Palace Theater Waterbury Announces WAITRESS, THE BAND'S VISIT and More for 2020/21 Broadway Series

The Palace Theater in Waterbury has announced the six titles that comprise what promises to be a BEAUTIFUL 20-21 Webster Broadway series!

The season includes: WAITRESS, THE BAND'S VISIT, Chazz Palminteri'S A BRONX TALE, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, ANASTASIA and SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL.

Visit the theater's website palacetheaterct.org for information regarding subscribing to the series.

OCTOBER 2-3

WAITRESS

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

NOVEMBER 28 &29

THE BAND'S VISIT

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history.a?? It is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.



With a score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

DECEMBER 18 & 19

Chazz Palminteri's A BRONX TALE: THE ORIGINAL ONE MAN SHOW

The classic coming of age story is brought to life in the original one man show, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri. "A RAUCOUS, SOLO TOUR DE FORCE" Ray Loynd, Los Angeles Times

FEBRUARY 26 & 27

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along

APRIL 27 -29

ANASTASIA

The romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA comes to Waterbury! This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.

JUNE 4 & 5

SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.





