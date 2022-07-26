Palace Theater Waterbury Announces 2022-2023 History Tour Schedule

The Palace Theater has announced the 2022-2023 monthly History Tour schedule, featuring one hundred years of Palace Theater history and backstage mystique.

Each tour is 90 minutes and led by a team of volunteer ambassadors well-versed in the theater's history, architectural design, and lore. In addition to exploring the theater, Poli Club, and lobby spaces, patrons will also visit areas of the venue not usually seen by the public, such as the star dressing rooms and backstage areas.

A highlight of the tour is the collection of murals painted and signed by past performers and Broadway touring companies.

2022-2023 Tour Dates:

Tuesday, August 9 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 6 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 11 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 17 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 14 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, February 11 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 22 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 7:00 p.m.

Reservations are required. Tours are $5 per person. Single tickets for individuals or groups of 10 or less can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/tours. Larger groups are asked to contact the Box Office at 203.346.2000 to book their reservations.

The walking tour covers three floors. Elevator access is available for guests with mobility challenges or other health concerns. Attendees who would like accommodations are asked to mention this when purchasing their tickets.

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."