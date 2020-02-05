Palace Theater Five Week History Class Begins February 28

Join Palace Theater historian Louis Belloisy for a fascinating five-week class February 28 - March 27 from 10:15 - 11:45 am, exploring the theater's beginnings and learn about its history, architecture, lore and roster of entertainers that have graced its stage that reads like a "Who's Who" from the world of entertainment. The class includes a detailed tour of the theater including backstage, dressing rooms, and the flyway over the stage. The class will meet weekly at the theater 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT.

Cost for the five week class is $35. Pre-registration is required and may be done in person or by calling the Box office at 203.346.2000.

Instead of going the way of the wrecking ball as so many historic theaters have, the Palace Theater originally named Poli's Palace after the great impresario Sylvester Z. Poli, was rescued from that fate and re-opened to great fanfare in 2004. The Tuesday morning class includes slideshow of restoration photos and other visuals, handouts and guest presenters.

For more information about the theater visit www.palacetheaterct.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You