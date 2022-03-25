PILOBOLUS BIG FIVE-OH! Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse in April

Over the past 50 years, the Pilobolus Dance Company has performed around the globe in events ranging from the Oscars to the Olympics and has collaborated with some of the world's greatest influencers and creators.

Now the acclaimed dance troupe is celebrating it's Big Five-Oh! with a special performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Xfinity Family Series with support from HamletHub.

Fresh, vibrant, and all new - the remarkable company that secured an iconic place in American culture in the early 1970s will wow audiences with an irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and striking physical acumen. This dynamic presentation celebrates signature Pilobolus works from vintage classics to their Emmy Award-winning work Shadowland, this 50th-anniversary show turns Pilobolus traditions sideways, and brings its past into the future.

And in the paradoxical Pilobolus tradition of breaking with tradition, the tour presents works dynamically reimagined for a never-before-seen Pilobolus experience. Media sponsor for the event is WSHU Public Radio.

In 1970, several young men enrolled at Dartmouth College, took a dance class...to fulfill a physical education requirement. With interests as diverse as history, philosophy, and psychology, the idea of standing alone, in front of a class, and moving, was frightening. So they "clung to one another for both moral and physical support" building dances as a collective while at the same time creating something they thought was "cool." Following graduation the "company without a name" headed to a member's dairy farm in Vermont where they continued their movement discoveries; creating choreography that relied on their collective creativity, humor, and interest in telling stories with their bodies. It was here that PILOBOLUS was born; and audiences loved this new kind of Modern Dance.

Today, Pilobolus is known the world over for testing the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and the power of connected bodies, collaborating with some of the greatest influencers, thinkers, and creators in the world. Whether you are a decades long fan or you are new fan - Pilobolus: The Big Five-OH! is an incredible celebration of the troupe best works."

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($60 - $65) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.