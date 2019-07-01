Nutmeg 2019 Summer Dance Festival Comes to The Warner

The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary during the 2019-2020 season, will present The Nutmeg 2019 Summer Dance Festival in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Friday, July 26 at 7 pm and Saturday, July 27 at 12 pm.

Founding Director Sharon Dante and Artistic Director Victoria Mazzarelli invite you to experience an eclectic performance of classical and contemporary dance repertoire performed by the talented students, graduates, and guests of The Nutmeg International Summer Training program.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





