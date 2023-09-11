Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)
|It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)
|And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)
|Brian Stokes Mitchell
Ridgefield Playhouse (10/29-10/29)
|The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook featuring Aztec Two-Step 2.0 with narration by Tony Traguardo
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre (9/23-9/23)
|The Music of Carole King: Home Again
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/15-9/15)
|Takin it to The Streets: The Doobie Brothers Tribute Show
Little Theatre of Manchester (10/14-10/14)
|Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
|Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
|The Panto of the Opera
Pantochino (10/13-10/29)
