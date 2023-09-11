Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November Photo
Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November

The Bushnell will present An Evening with Aaron Tveit. The charismatic Award-winning star of Broadway, television, and film will bring his singular charm and charisma to the Belding Theater for one lively evening of music on November 8, 2023. Get all the performance information here!

2
Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at P Photo
Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at Playhouse on Park

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMilan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch will run at Playhouse on Park September 27 - October 22, 2023. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

3
Warner Theatre Receives $30,000 Grant to Expand Community Arts Programs Photo
Warner Theatre Receives $30,000 Grant to Expand Community Arts Programs

The Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT has been awarded a generous grant of $30,000 from the City of Torrington and the American Rescue Plan Act. Learn more about how the funding will be used here!

4
Beloved Hartford Arts Tradition Night Fall Returns to Bushnell Park Photo
Beloved Hartford Arts Tradition Night Fall Returns to Bushnell Park

Night Fall, Hartford’s annual community celebration of art, music, dance, nature, and seasonal change, returns to Bushnell Park for the third time in its 12-year history. Learn more about how you can catch this event here!

Recommended For You