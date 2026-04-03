Video: The Cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Goodspeed Opera House Performs 'Heaven on Their Minds'

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A new rehearsal video offers a first look at JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Goodspeed Musicals, featuring Justin Lesch as Judas performing “Heaven on Their Minds” alongside the full company.

The production will run April 17 through June 7, 2026, and is directed by Tatiana Pandiani, with choreography by Amy Campbell and music direction by Adam Souza.

The cast includes Austin Lesch, Justin Matthew Sargent, Jordan Alexander, Jamari Darling, Elijah Dawson, Jack Hale, Michael James, Eleni Kontzamanys, Alex Lauren, Kathy Liu, Adam Mandala, Thabitha Moruthane, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Mikaela Rada, Matthew Saggiomo, Garrick Vaughan, and Stephanie Zaharis.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR continues to be one of the most influential rock musicals, reimagining the final days of Jesus through a contemporary score and theatrical staging.

The rehearsal footage highlights the ensemble-driven energy of the production and offers a preview of Pandiani’s staging ahead of the musical’s opening at Goodspeed.

Below, watch Justin Lesch and the cast rehearse “Heaven on Their Minds.”