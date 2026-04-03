THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY to be Presented at Drama Works Theatre This Spring

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Drama Works Theatre of Old Saybrook is continuing it's 2026 season with The Deer and the Antelope Play by award-winning playwright Mark Dunn. Directed by Ed Wilhelms, the play is a humorous and surprising look at a mother, daughter, and grandmother in the face of hardship. The production opens April 24th with performances through May 3rd, 2026.

The Deer and The Antelope Play is a serious comedy about the value of family and friendship, the importance of self-forgiveness, and the special healing joy that comes to those who know how to "drink life to the dregs." The play tells the story of a Texas family who face their misfortunes with the help of the free-spirited woman who comes to live with them. The Drama Works production stars Oceana Lane, Lori Lee, Nicole Sweet, and Dorian Mendez. The play is written by Mark Dunn, a playwright, novelist, and non-fiction author best known for the novel Ella Minnow Pea.

Drama Works Theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT. The Deer and the Antelope Play runs April 24-May 3 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.