TheaterWorks Hartford to Host Gathering for 1944 Circus Fire Survivors

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Director Jeff Griffin, will host a special community gathering at TheatreWorks Hartford, inviting survivors and loved ones connected to the Hartford Circus Fire to share their personal stories and reflections.

This free event is designed to create a welcoming space for remembrance, dialogue, and community connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to firsthand accounts, engage in meaningful conversation, and honor the lasting impact of this moment in Hartford's history. The discussion will be moderated by Jared Mezzocchi, director and co-conceiver of Circus Fire. Advanced registration is required to attend.

About CIRCUS FIRE:

In July of 1944, with the nation at war and a heat wave settling over the city, the residents of Hartford, Connecticut eagerly await the arrival of “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The unthinkable occurs when a fire turns the big top into an inferno. In the minutes, hours and days following the blaze, two communities – Hartford and the Circus – find themselves irretrievably intertwined by tragedy, blame, heroism, and healing. This multimedia World Premiere honors the power of community in TheaterWorks Hartford's 40th Season.

Circus Fire is written by Connecticut-based playwright Jacques Lamarre (TWH's Christmas on the Rocks, I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti), directed by Jared Mezzocchi (TWH's Sandra), and is conceived by Lamarre, Mezzocchi, and Rob Ruggiero. The production will take place at the First Company's Governor's Foot Guard in Downtown Hartford from April 16 - May 23, 2026. For more information and tickets, please visit twhartford.org or call the box office at 860.527.7838.03.