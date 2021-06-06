New Paradigm Theatre Announces Crowd-sourcing TikTok Competition For FOOTLOOSE

The NPT youth board of directors will host a TikTok "Crowd-sourcing" competition (June 7-14) for choreography that will be featured in the song "Still Rocking" as part of the theatre's production of Footloose this summer.

TikTok link: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeEALEb8/

This August The New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) will present "Footloose," the Broadway hit musical, live on stage August 20th and 21st at Black Rock Church in its state-of-the-art theatre. The production will feature Emmy and Oscar winner Paul Bogaev as Reverend Shaw Moore and newcomer, Ramone Nelson, in the featured role of Ren McCormack.

"Still Rocking" is a song in the musical Footloose and NPT will feature choreography, if selected, from the TikTok community. That choreography will be featured in a professionally filmed music video (Holleran Media) being uniquely created for our show.

Rules:

Videos must be "Country line" type of dancing, not freestyle dance.

The competition will be posted using the Still Rocking audio sung by Tori Stableton as "Lass-O" in our show. (This role is usually "Cowboy Bob" but NPT has cast a country singer who is female.)

Winners will have their videos featured in the music video, and will be credited for their original choreography. Winners will also receive two free tickets to the NPT production of Footloose (Aug 20 or 21). Transportation to the show is not provided.

Winner's names and choreography will be credited in the video, in our program and on all social media.

The date for submitting your video via TikTok is June 7 - June 14. Winners will be chosen by June 21st. TikTok link: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeEALEb8/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Li3DiVYD-Ok

Lauren Eyerman, the NPT youth board member heading up the competition says, "I was excited to take charge of this project because I feel like it's a great way to reach out to more people to get them familiar with NPT and our shows. Anything is possible with TikTok".

The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT) is a nonprofit organization promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through arts education and theatrical productions. NPT offers online and in-person classes, workshops and seminars that build bridges across diverse communities. Professional productions are designed as "theatre shows on the move," often assisting other local nonprofits with strategic partnerships that support theatre and the arts as key components of a healthy community.

Performances of "Footloose" are August 20th at 7 p.m. and August 21st at 2 p.m or 7 p.m. Tickets are $18-$35 and $50 for VIP, which can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53896 or by calling (203) 357-5201.