Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Haven Symphony Orchestra Presents Rise: An NHSO Gala Celebration

The event takes place on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Jan. 29, 2021  

New Haven Symphony Orchestra has announced Rise: An NHSO Gala Celebration.

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 127th season in a time of unprecedented change and challenges. This year's gala will recognize the perseverance and innovations of the orchestra from the past year.

This year the company is encouraging you to attend the gala virtually from home. The event will be broadcast live from The Woodwinds and will include a variety of interactive social experiences as well as artistic performances.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://newhavensymphony.org/event/gala/.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows
The Bacon Brothers Highlight Hartford Stage Gala Photo

The Bacon Brothers Highlight Hartford Stage Gala

Palace Theaters 2ND ACT Series Resumes in March Photo

Palace Theater's 2ND ACT Series Resumes in March

Sonia Plumb Dance Announces Intimate Live and Video Premieres of PENELOPES ODYSSEY - PHASE Photo

Sonia Plumb Dance Announces Intimate Live and Video Premieres of PENELOPE'S ODYSSEY - PHASE 1

BWW Blog: Sequel Season Photo

BWW Blog: Sequel Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Over 20,000 People Tuned in For Theatre Calgary's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • Alberta Theatre Projects Announces Play Dates - Online PD Day Camps
  • Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Announces In-Situ Leighton Residencies
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand