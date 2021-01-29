New Haven Symphony Orchestra Presents Rise: An NHSO Gala Celebration

New Haven Symphony Orchestra has announced Rise: An NHSO Gala Celebration.

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 127th season in a time of unprecedented change and challenges. This year's gala will recognize the perseverance and innovations of the orchestra from the past year.

This year the company is encouraging you to attend the gala virtually from home. The event will be broadcast live from The Woodwinds and will include a variety of interactive social experiences as well as artistic performances.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://newhavensymphony.org/event/gala/.