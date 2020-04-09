New Haven Symphony Orchestra Connects Through Education Initiatives and Online Events

New Haven Symphony Orchestra is finding ways to connect with its audience virtually.

"We still want to bring our art form to larger and more diverse audiences," Alasdair Neale, NHSO's music director and principal conductor, told Yale Daily News. "We just need to find more creative and unusual and unconventional ways to fulfill that mission. Like everyone else, we're in uncharted territory. There isn't a rulebook for what orchestras do during pandemics."

The orchestra's website recently launched a new section, which includes materials for music teachers and parents to use to educate children during this time. The materials were created by the NHSO's education director, Caitlin Daly-Gonzales.

"We have a pretty firm belief that New Haven, and the whole state of Connecticut, is our community, and we want to give back to it as much as we can," Daly-Gonzales said.

The NHSO has also launched a podcast series called Listen Up! which explains foundational concepts in music education. After each episode, listeners of the podcast can take a Google form quiz to test their understanding of the concepts discussed.

In addition to its education initiatives, the NHSO has also created a series of weekly events, including a "Fireside Chat" and a livestreamed watch party of the orchestra's March 5 concert. This Thursday, April 9, the orchestra will broadcast a Q&A session with NHSO principal pops conductor Chelsea Tipton. The following week, violinist Alexi Kenney will perform a solo recital.

On March 17, the orchestra established a Musicians' Relief Fund to collect donations and returned tickets. The fund has raised over $20,000 so far, which will be distributed to the musicians.

Read more on Yale Daily News.





