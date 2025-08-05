Nathan Lane To Be Honored at Westport Country Playhouse’s 95th Season Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will celebrate its 95th season with a special gala event, At This Stage, on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The evening will honor three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane with the Artist Honoree Award, while longtime Playhouse collaborator Anne Keefe will receive the Playhouse Leadership Award.

Lane, one of Broadway’s most celebrated actors, is known for his iconic roles in The Producers, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Angels in America, and The Front Page. His screen credits include The Birdcage, The Producers, Beau Is Afraid, and his Emmy-winning turn in Only Murders in the Building. He also voiced Timon in Disney’s The Lion King. In addition to his Tony and Emmy Awards, Lane has received a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Olivier Award, multiple Drama Desk Awards, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Keefe has been an integral part of Westport Country Playhouse since 1973, having served as a stage manager, co-director, and Artistic Director. Her extensive career includes Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of The Changing Room, American Buffalo, and Watch on the Rhine, as well as 27 years at Long Wharf Theatre and significant work with McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ. She has also served on the boards of the Westport Country Playhouse and the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County.

The gala evening will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live music, culminating in the presentation of the awards. A list of performers honoring Lane in person will be announced at a later date.