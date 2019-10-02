NBYT Announces New Director, New Space, and New Classes

As it begins its tenth year of producing quality performances and educational theater programs for children and teens in Connecticut, No Boundaries Youth Theater has some big announcements.

In its first major change in leadership, NBYT announces the hiring of Ed Richters as new Managing Director beginning on October 1. Richters is an Eagle Scout, CPA, and once built a comedy club in his basement, because he always needs a project. Ed just left the corporate world after being a professional accountant for nearly fifteen years, during which time his focuses were not-for-profits and affordable housing. Ed is also a trained improviser and performs regularly at the Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. His unique skillset as a performer and financial professional will help to guide NBYT into the future.

Richters will share leadership of the nonprofit theater with Nicki LaPorte, who was named as Artistic Director in May of this year. Together, they replace outgoing Executive and Artistic Director Darren Farrington, who co-founded the group in 2010.

"The Board of Directors and I are excited to have the talents and dedication of Ed and Nicki in place to begin the next ten successful years of NBYT," said Farrington.

The second big move for NBYT is a literal one. The theater has just moved its office and studio theater into a new space within the South Church campus on Main Street in New Britain. The buildings at South Church are shared not only by churches but also by community nonprofits and other arts organizations. "We're excited to begin our second decade in a fresh space that will provide us with many new opportunities," said Richters.

The changes at NBYT come just as a busy new season begins. In addition to recently beginning rehearsals for Disney's Frozen JR and other classes and projects, the theater will start new classes in acting and improv for ages 5 through 16 on Saturday, October 5. For more program and performance details, registration links, and general information about No Boundaries Youth Theater, please visit the company's website at www.nbyt.org, email info@nbyt.org, or call 860-515-8115.





