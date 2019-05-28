Music Legend Dionne Warwick Headlines The Palace Theatre's 10th Annual Gala

On Thursday, June 20, five-time Grammy Award-winning Dionne Warwick will grace the stage of The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 10th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.

Described as a rare mix of scintillating, soothing and sensual, the familiar and legendary voice of Dionne Warwick has become a cornerstone of American pop music and culture. Spanning over 50 years, Warwick's career has established her as an international music icon and concert act.

"Dionne Warwick has achieved legendary status in the music industry and we are very fortunate to welcome her to The Palace," said Michael Moran, President and CEO of The Palace. "We are proud to present premier entertainment so close to home and encourage anyone interested to purchase tickets early. Our Gala performance sells out each year."

Known as the artist who "bridged the gap," Warwick's soulful blend of pop, gospel and R&B music transcends race, culture, and musical boundaries. She received her first Grammy Award in 1968 for her mega-hit, "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?," and a second in 1970 for the best-selling album "I'll Never Fall in Love Again." With 75 charted hit songs and over 100 million records sold, Warwick was the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win a prestigious Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance. She also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year.

Warwick's latest album, "She's Back," was released in May and is the singer's 36th full-length studio recording.

"As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the assistance of our generous supporters to realize our mission and sustain this beautiful venue in the heart of Stamford and lower Fairfield County," said Moran. "Come experience the joy and excitement of live performance right in your own backyard."

Gala tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact Lisa Colangelo at 203-517-3426 or lcolangelo@palacestamford.org for additional information. Gala tickets include a premium seats to Dionne Warwick, pre-show VIP cocktail party at 6:00pm, and free parking. Tickets are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT.





