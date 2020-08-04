Milford Arts and Downtown Farmer's Market Collaborate To Offer Local Art & Farm Fresh Produce In Milford CT

On Saturday, August 8th, between the hours of 11:00am and noon, the public is invited to view and purchase local art in an outdoor pop up art exhibit.

The Milford Arts Council and Downtown Milford Business Association are joining forces to present a morning of local art and farm fresh produce to the community. On Saturday, August 8th, between the hours of 11:00am and noon, the public is invited to view and purchase local art in an outdoor pop up art exhibit. The art will be displayed on the fence along Constitution Drive, in between Parsons Center Veteran's Hall and Wasson Field in Milford CT.

A neighboring Downtown Milford Farmers Market, sponsored by the Downtown Milford Business Association will be accessible at the same time in the parking lot behind the fences. The market, located at Wasson Field in Milford CT, opens at 9am and ends at 12:30pm.

Milford Arts is calling all artists to participate in their pop up art exhibit by arriving at the fence near the farmer's market by 10:00 am. Artists will be provided S hooks to hang and sell their two-dimensional art to the community for one hour starting at 11am. Artists should notify Milford Arts of their intent to display their work by filling out a form on the MAC's website: https://milfordarts.org/summerpopartlp

"We have been working hard to navigate our new reality and to reimagine and re-create the MAC within this new world. We've spent the last few months listening to the needs and desires of our artists, patrons, and community so that we could reshape the MAC in a way that serves as many people as possible, in new and innovative ways. Outdoor and online events are the best way to present the arts at this time, and we continue to reach out and collaborate with other community organizations such as the DMBA to make community experiences even more special," states Paige Miglio, Executive Director of the arts council.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED for both the arts exhibit and the Farmer's Market.

The new MAC Summer Pop Up series premiered in June, offering a spontaneous visual or performing arts experience in a surprise natural setting on Saturdays at 11am. The community looks out for location clues all week long and the surprise location is revealed on Friday evenings at 8pm. This is the first and only pop up in which the location will be known to everyone in advance.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You