Milford Arts Council's New England Guitar Society Welcomes Saldaña/Bravo Duo

The Milford Arts Council has announced the return of the sensational Argentine Guitar Duo, Saldaña/Bravo to the MAC stage after 16 years thanks to our New England Guitar Society. The duo originally performed to standing ovations in 2006, and now they're back for what is sure to be another outstanding performance. Both are honors graduates of Manuel de Falla Conservatory and the University Institute of Art.

Silvana Saldaña and Javier Bravo have performed as a duo and as soloists in major halls of Argentina, USA, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Italy, Holland, France, Paraguay, Germany, Switzerland and Uruguay. They have premiered works by contemporary Argentine composers and performed live on radio and television.

Saldaña and Bravo are professors of guitar in Buenos Aires at the Superior Conservatories Astor Piazzolla, Manuel de Falla and at the National University of Art, also offering master classes. Their latest CD recordings feature works by Latin American composers and original music by Bravo.

Youth under 18 accompanied by adult FREE

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "I think this is a wonderful show to welcome guests back inside the MAC. I unfortunately was not at the show back in 2006 but I think after 16 years it's time for them to return here to our stage. The fact that youth under 18 can come with a paid adult for free is such an investment into the future of the arts. The arts will not have artists or patrons of the arts without the youth of today being exposed to high quality artists now. Now is the time to cultivate the love of the arts in our youth and this is a wonderful step in helping that. As a mother myself I am so proud of this initiative. We've had to reschedule a couple of times due to the pandemic, but the third time's the charm!"

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and proudly sponsored by The Milford Bank, Saldaña/Bravo returns to the MAC Friday, May 20th at 8pm with a masterclass on Saturday, May 21st at 9:30am. Tickets for both are on sale now. For more information or to reserve your table now please visit milfordarts.org.