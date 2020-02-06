Milford Arts Council Presents AMY LYNN & THE HONEYMEN

Sit at a candlelit table, surrounded by friends and i??join Amy Lynn and the Honeymen at the MAC (Milford Arts Council) 40 Railroad Avenue South in downtown Milford on February 22nd at 8pm.

Amy Lynn & The Honey Men is back by popular demand! A seven-piece machine that blows glitter all over the traditional memphis-motown soul/rock style, this show is going to blow the roof off! At the controls is Amy Lynn, a vocal powerhouse whose unique flair of quirky, down-to-earth humor countervails against the serious musicianship of The Honey Men's team of bari sax, tenor sax, trumpet, keys, bass, and drums.

Both together and apart, members of The Honey Men draw on a range of experience playing for acts such as Roberta Flack, Spoon, Bette Midler, Red Baraat, St. Vincent, The National, Yo La Tengo, Loser's Lounge, Duffy, Antibalas, and the Radio City Orchestra.

BYOEEE* vibe (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment) or hang out in the Speakeasy Lounge. Concessions are available all night.i?? Doors open 7:30pm so you can relax and enjoy a cocktail or two pre-show. i??

For more information contact 203.878.6647 Office hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10am-5pm or go to milfordarts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You