Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milford Arts Council Calls Artists For Outdoor Summer Pop Up Exhibit

Article Pixel Jul. 28, 2020  
Milford Arts Council Calls Artists For Outdoor Summer Pop Up Exhibit

The Milford Arts Council is calling all artists to participate in a spontaneous outdoor pop up art exhibit on Saturday, August 8th. Artists should arrive at the fence along Constitution Drive, in between Parsons Center Veteran's Hall and Wasson Field in Milford CT by 10:00 am for the exhibit which will begin at 11:00 am. MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.

Artists will be provided S hooks to hang and sell their two-dimensional art to the community from 11:00 am until noon when the public is invited to view and purchase local art. Artists should notify Milford Arts of their intent to display their work by filling out a form on the MAC's website: https://milfordarts.org/summerpopartlp

This pop up exhibit is part of a new MAC Summer Pop Up series which premiered in June, offering a spontaneous visual or performing arts experience in a surprise natural setting on Saturdays at 11am. The community looks out for location clues all week long and the surprise location is revealed on Friday evenings at 8pm. This is the first and only pop up in which the location will be known to everyone in advance.

"We have been working hard to navigate our new reality and to reimagine and re-create the MAC within this new world. We've spent the last few months listening to the needs and desires of our artists, patrons, and community so that we could reshape the MAC in a way that serves as many people as possible, in new and innovative ways," states Paige Miglio, Executive Director of the arts council.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Megan Hilty Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: ALANIS MORISSETTE Live Streaming Concert 8/14
  • By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand