Milford Arts Council Announces Online Arts Enrichment Classes

Classes include Collage Expressions, Color Courage, Yoga Journaling and more.

Milford Arts Council is excited to announce that it has teamed up with instructors in the arts from Connecticut to Cape Cod to Virginia in order to offer a slate of online classes and tutorials in all art forms. Beginning at the end of October, the MAC will provide onlines workshops and sessions in painting, collage, photography, movement, journaling, and more. Under the umbrella program "Explore Your Inner Creative," these classes are meant to help the community get through the colder months in pandemic times.

"We started planning for this program last March when we saw how difficult it was for people to be quarantined. We knew that we would probably be heading into another difficult winter, so we immediately began to reach out to our visual and performing artist friends. We brainstormed about how we could help the community stay active, heal, and express themselves during isolating periods of time. The program also helps our instructors during a time when artists have been especially hard hit," explains Lorie Lewis, Marketing Director of Milford Arts Council.

The planning time resulted in classes such as "Collage Expressions," "Color Courage," and "Yoga Journaling" These classes, for all ages and skill levels, are meant to "lift the spirit and heal the soul." The sessions begin on October 25th with "Smart Phone Photography 101" and will run through the early Spring. Some sessions are one-off classes while others run for six weeks.

Go to https://milfordarts.org/explore-lp for information and registration.

