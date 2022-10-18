Milford Arts Council Announces A November Event Roster Full Of Concerts And Comedy

After two back-to-back theatre productions in September and October, the Milford Arts Council has opened up the floodgates in November for events in music, visual arts, comedy, improv and more! There is something to appeal to everyone, and to fit all schedules with weekday and weekend events.

Paige Miglio, MAC Executive Director says: "We are the only arts organization that presents and supports every discipline of art! The MAC is a very special space, our brand of intimate experiences make the audience feel part of the show, whether it be a play, concert or exhibition. We are very excited to present such a diverse series of concerts, an exhibit, a comedy show, and open mic. We can't wait to see you here!"

Thursday, 11/3 concert at 7:30pm, with FaTE; an eclectic, funky stew of soul, R&B, progressive rock, and jazz fusion. Tickets: $30 cabaret/$20 SRO

Friday, 11/4 and 11/25 Improv Mixer from 6:30-8:00pm hosted by Kevin McNair. A social and interactive invitation to the public to meet like-minded people, learn about upcoming improv classes, and engage in prompts, live on stage! Preregistration $5/$10 at the door

Saturday, 11/5 concert at 7:00pm, with Tyler Goldchain & Friends; an immersive all-ages event with an intimate evening of 5 musical performances in the R&B genre showcasing the best young local talent Connecticut has to offer! Tickets: $15/cabaret

Sat/Sun, 11/5 & 11/6 exhibit from 12-4:00pm, Still Life: Vessels at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue. Free admission

Wednesday, 11/9 Open Mic at 7:00pm; a monthly outreach to local performers in music, spoken word, dance, and comedy to showcase their talents on our stage. Supported by a professional sound tech and appreciative audience. Registration for performers is free. $5/Door fee for audience

Thursday, 11/10 concert with Low Strung at 7:30pm, classically-trained musicians, turned rock-cello rebels! 12 cello players reimagine pop and rock classics! Tickets: $55.00/cabaret

Sunday, 11/13 new series, Plays in Development at 3:00pm, "Words from the Front" a staged reading of a new play with talk-back between the audience, playwright and cast. Free admission Nancy Herman, playwright explains: "Words from the Front is a unique presentation. It began to take shape at the very beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, and is based on a collection of actual text messages, Facebook posts and emails that have been exchanged in real time."

Tuesday, 11/15 concert, double-bill with The Pairs and Basset; two Toronto based groups on their US tour with stops at the Northeast Regional Folk Alliance conference (NERFA), to Oxford, NY, Club Passim in Cambridge, MA, and on the MAC stage for their only CT based stop. "The Pairs became a festival favourite after their very first song. Their infectious energy, joy, and talent had the entire audience enraptured immediately..." - Miranda Mulholland, Artistic Director of Muskoka Music Festival and Dockside Festival Family is what ties The Pairs together. With soaring harmonies, they share stories of life's hope, hilarity, and hardship. An honest, quirky stage presence and their unbottled chemistry, quickly connects them with their audience. The line between the stage and the crowd becomes blurred as if we've all pulled up a seat around their family's lively kitchen table. Powered by three classically trained vocalists and a former punk rock drummer, The Pairs offer a unique blend of music that will hug your eardrums and inspire you to dance. With their cinematic ballads and blues, wearing their shoes from the side of the road, Basset is full of timeless heart. With comparisons to Hozier, Bon Iver, and The Milk Carton Kids, their inventiveness shines on fiddle, intricate harmonies, and Shelton's commanding lead vocals as these earnest musicians find their way into your heart.

Friday, 11/18 comedy show with Beau McDowell, a standup comedian and cohost of the "Losers With A Dream" podcast with comedy legend Lisa Lampanelli. Beau performs regularly on the East Coast, and is known for his big personality, his big stature, and his even bigger sense of humor about his former struggles with substance abuse, family codependence, and his search for self-acceptance.

milfordarts.org