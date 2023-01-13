Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Met Opera's FEDORA is at The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week

The performance is on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 12:30pm.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Met Opera's FEDORA is at The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week

Giordano's exhilarating drama Fedora returns to the Met Opera's repertory for the first time in 25 years, with an encore screening at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 12:30pm.

Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met's new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today's most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings-a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps. The Met Opera broadcasts appear at The Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the Firstlight Home Care Classical Series, with underwriting by Liz & Steven Goldstone and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Tickets are FREE for students 18 & under!

Up next from The Met Opera Live in HD is Lohengrin on Saturday, March 8, 2023 at 12pm. Wagner's soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner's breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




